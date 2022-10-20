It’s that spooky time of year again, and the folks at Auxier Volunteer Fire Department and Jenny Wiley State Resort Park are already in the full Halloween spirit. The organizations will be holding the park's Haunted Hayride Oct. 21-22, beginning at dark at the former Jenny Wiley public golf course.
Normally, the Haunted Hayride is held inside the Jenny Wiley Campground. However,the campground is currently serving as an Emergency Shelter for those affected by the devastating July floods.
Tickets for the hayride are $10 per person. Ghouls and goblins will have one more chance to catch the hayride, as it will also run next weekend, October 28-29.