Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd recently announced Floyd County Head Start and Preschool applications will be accepted March 18, 2022 and again April 22, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in all Floyd County Head Start/Preschool classrooms.
If you have a child who will be three years old or four years old by Aug, you are encouraged to fill out an application and return it to one of the following locations;
• Allen Elementary
• Betsy Layne Elementary
• Duff Allen Central Elementary
• May Valley
• Prestonsburg Elementary
• South Floyd Elementary
• John M. Stumbo Elementary
In order for an application to be processed, applicants are asked to bring a birth certificate, proof of income and proof of medical insurance.
A child may qualify if the family lives at 160 percent below the poverty level or the child qualifies for special education.
FCSD will also hold its Kindergarten registration from 9 a.m. to noon April 14 and April 15.
The district announced the last day to purchase a 2021-2022 yearbook is May 4. Also, Summer School session I, will run from June 13-24. Session II will take place July 11-22.
The first day of the 2022-2023 school year is slated for Aug. 10 in Floyd County.
For more information, call, (606) 886-4514, or, (606) 886-4555.