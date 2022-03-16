Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd recently announced Floyd County Head Start and Preschool applications will be accepted March 18, 2022 and again April 22, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in all Floyd County Head Start/Preschool classrooms.

If you have a child who will be three years old or four years old by Aug, you are encouraged to fill out an application and return it to one of the following locations;

• Allen Elementary

• Betsy Layne Elementary

• Duff Allen Central Elementary

• May Valley

• Prestonsburg Elementary

• South Floyd Elementary

• John M. Stumbo Elementary

In order for an application to be processed, applicants are asked to bring a birth certificate, proof of income and proof of medical insurance.

A child may qualify if the family lives at 160 percent below the poverty level or the child qualifies for special education.

FCSD will also hold its Kindergarten registration from 9 a.m. to noon April 14 and April 15.

The district announced the last day to purchase a 2021-2022 yearbook is May 4. Also, Summer School session I, will run from June 13-24. Session II will take place July 11-22.

The first day of the 2022-2023 school year is slated for Aug. 10 in Floyd County.

For more information, call, (606) 886-4514, or, (606) 886-4555.