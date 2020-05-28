The Floyd County Health Department issued guidelines for faith based and community leaders.
The guidance, issued on Facebook, includes:
1. Follow CDC Recommendations
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. Currently, no vaccine exists
to prevent COVID-19. Communities are encouraged to follow CDC recommendations to help
prevent the spread of respiratory diseases ― including the flu:
The best way to prevent illness and avoid exposure
• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands
• Clean high-contact surfaces and objects often.
• Stop any stigma related to COVID-19 by knowing the facts and by sharing them with others
in the community.
2. Follow Guidance for Prevention and Preparedness Activities
Follow guidance for prevention and preparedness activities
• Make sanitizing products available for participants
• Consider suspending the use of religious ritual and tradition for now
• Minimize panic and stigma by education of communities, taking preventive measures and preparing for disruptions in service
• Establish routine cleaning of sanctuaries and other communal spaces
Processes that should be changed for in-person services
• Suggest no hugging or shaking hands
• Place offering plates on stands and ask people to place offering there
• Avoid using hymnals and offer music via prerecorded music
• Ensure that tissues and hand sanitizer are available
• Determine what 33% occupancy is and redo seating to support that along with 6 feet of space for social distancing
• Do not begin Bible studies or children services at this time
• Avoid having a choir in the initial phase of reopen
• Ensure bathroom and all heavily-touched areas are sanitized
• Ensure that all used surfaces are sanitized in between services
• Have worship leaders consider wearing a mask
What to do if you are concerned
• Know that faith or community based organizations as well as local/state authorities are taking necessary precautions to ensure health and safety
• Stay home if you don't feel well or if you're stressed at the thought of returning at this time
• If you feel ill during services, those who assist you should isolate you immediately from others
• Avoid close contact with others by staying six feet apart
• Consider wearing a mask
• Take hand sanitizer and tissues with you
• Avoid lingering before and after services
Use these guidelines to help the leadership group develop plans for in-person services which may begin May 24. These provide tips to develop worship services only. More information will be provided at a later date for small group Bible studies and children's activities.
For more information, visit, CDC.gov.
