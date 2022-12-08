PIKEVILLE — As hospitals across the nation are facing a myriad of challenges, leaders from the Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA), Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) joined together on Nov. 29 to discuss the various ways they are working to meet them head-on.

The panel included KHA President Nancy Galvagni and PMC President and CEO Donovan Blackburn.

Also scheduled to be in the panel was Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) External Affairs Vice President Rocky Massey. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, he was unable to attend.

According to Galvagni, hospitals across the country are laying off employees, and, in some cases, closing down entirely.

“We are seeing the financial challenges today, for a variety of reasons, that are having hospitals across this country close,” said Galvagni. “And we’re so thankful that we haven’t seen that yet in Kentucky.”

Kentucky isn’t immune to these challenges, however, as Blackburn said PMC and ARH are both operating in the red.

Blackburn went on to say there are several driving factors which are creating financial hardships for hospitals.

“There’s a lot of different things all at one time that kind of came together and impacted healthcare,” said Blackburn.

Inflation, Blackburn said, along with the rising transportation and pharmaceutical costs, has had a significant economic impact on hospitals.

And while Blackburn said he supports the travel nurse field, he said it also plays a major role in creating financial hardships for hospitals. Because of the labor shortage crisis, Blackburn said, the demand for travel nurses has gone up, as has their wage. This leads to wage inflation for hospitals to deal with, on top of the other challenges they are facing.

Another factor, Blackburn said, is COVID and the early vaccine requirement. Blackburn said potential students who were required to be vaccinated early on weren’t signing on for an education pathway in healthcare, and furthermore, those already in the healthcare field facing the same requirements were retiring.

“So, you see a higher number of employees retiring, nurses specifically,” said Blackburn. “(They were) retiring at an all-time rate.”

Galvagni said the labor shortage crisis plays a major role in the challenges hospitals are facing.

According to Galvagni, there are currently about 13,000 openings for workers in Kentucky hospitals, with about 5,000 of those being for nurses.

“(It’s) the most critical shortage that hospitals have faced in a long time,” Galvagni said. She went on to say this is a nationwide issue, not just something Kentucky is facing.

Perhaps the most dire challenge hospitals are facing, Galvagni said, is Medicaid reimbursement.

“Our Medicaid program has 1.6 million people on it,” Galvagni said. “So, it’s a very important program, it provides great access, but unfortunately, the program does not even pay what it costs the hospital to deliver services to the patients.”

Galvagni said hospitals do not negotiate with Medicaid, as the rate is set by the government. As a result, the KHA is working with legislators about setting Medicaid’s rate to cover cost.

“When you have so many people on that kind of program being paid less than cost,” said Galvagni, “that's not a sustainable model.”

Medicaid, according to Galvagni, only covers about 80 percent of total cost of services.

Progress has been made on this front, Galvagni said. The general assembly worked with KHA to increase payments from Medicaid on an inpatient basis, however, Galvagni said that mostly benefits urban areas.

Now, Galvagni said, the KHA is working with legislators to receive higher payments for outpatient services, as that will help the rural hospitals.

Education, Blackburn said, is another tool that can be used to meet these challenges, specifically the labor shortage.

PMC has already been a leader in this area, Galvagni said, as they have created a book to put in front of students that will help them understand the may different career pathways in the healthcare field.

“(We’re) educating people,” Blackburn said. “Giving them a pathway, creating materials so they can see not only what they want to be, but what it means.”

Galvagni said they are educating legislators as well, to show them the economic importance of hospitals and why it is crucial to pass legislation that will help them.

“People don’t always think about hospitals for their economic importance, they think about healthcare, but people don’t always think about the economic importance, the jobs that are created,” said Galvagni. “So we are trying to educate the legislators to think about that.”