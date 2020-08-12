After experiencing some excessive rain last week, Floyd County dealt with areas that were in need of road work after the storm caused several mud slides. However, officials said no roads were closed due to the storms.
On Aug. 7, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams provided an update regarding the county after some excessive rain came across the area causing several mudslides.
According to Williams, the county didn't experience major damage, however, the area around the City of Martin did see a bulk of the damage.
“(It was) primarly around the Martin area," Williams said. "We had a few hollers see a little bit of damage, but we sent personnel out early Friday morning to try and get everything cleaned up."
Williams said no roads were closed because of the rain, but there were some that did see some minimal runoff. He added that there several roads that needed to be closed Thursday night, not because of a mudslide, but because water had gotten so high it had began to leak into the roadway. Once the water had receded, the roads were reopened.
"We had some culverts and some drain tiles get washed out. There was some material in the roads, so we were telling people to be careful due to the debris," Williams said.
According to Williams, all necessary road work was expected to be completed by the evening of Aug. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.