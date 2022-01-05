Eastern Kentucky was on the receiving end of severe weather once again, as heavy rains and flash flooding pounded the Big Sandy region on New Year’s Day.

Pike and Floyd counties were hit extremely hard, with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear quickly declaring a State of Emergency for those affected on Jan. 1.

Members of Allen Volunteer Fire Department, along with assistance from Betsy Layne Volunteer Fire Department rescued two motorists from a submerged vehicle on Ky. 1426, near Banner.

Several roads and hollows in Floyd County were left impassable including Ky. 680, Ky. 194, Ky. 3381 and Ky. 3385 with roads, bridges and driveways washed out.

According to the National Weather Service, between 2 to 4 inches of rain fell in Eastern Kentucky starting Dec.31, with more rain falling through the evening hours Jan. 1.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams toured the extent of the damage over the weekend, and said crews were still out early in the week trying to remove debris and make roads passable again.

“Some areas of the county picked up 3 to 5 inches of rain during that time period. Once the ground got saturated and it continued to rain, the water kept rising,” Williams said.

Some roads remained impassable on Jan. 3. Hhowever, Williams hoped to have the roadways fully open by the end of that day.

“We had a lot of roads that were blocked in districts two, three and four. District one, which is the northern part of the county, didn’t get hit quit as hard, but districts two, three and four, we’ve got a lot of culverts that are washed out, we still have roads that are impassable, but we hope to have all roads passable by the end of the day,” said Williams.

Crews were also left facing water outages in many areas across Floyd County. Southern Water was handling the situation and hoped to have water restored to most places by the end of the day Jan. 3.

“The folks in the Maytown and Wilson Creek area, they’re going to be affected for a day or two. It appears there has to be a bore under the creek there at the MarkWest Plant and they’re currently doing that bore to try to get the water to come back on, but it’s probably going to be a day or two before they get the bore completed and the water back on,” Williams said.

Judge-Executive Williams asks Floyd County residents to be patient. With only four crews for the entirety of the county, the will begin prioritizing manpower to those most affected.

“We’re asking folks to be patient. We understand there’s a lot of people with a lot of needs. We’re trying to prioritize and get to you as soon as possible, if your situation isn’t life-threatening or something has you blocked in, work with us. It may take us a few days to get out and address your issue, but we will be there,” Williams said.