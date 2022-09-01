Guitars weren’t the only thing ringing at the Mountain Arts Center on Monday, August 29, as the “Appalachia

Rises, Come Hell or High Water Telethon,”’ raised money for East Kentucky flood victims.

Country music legend T. Graham Brown served as co-host and performed, as did East Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard. Wolfe County’s Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye of Booneville.

Other musical heavyweights like Ashland native Wynonna Judd, Trace Adkins and Lee Greenwood performed and offered encouraging messages to flood victims.

The telethon raised approximately $150,000, not counting online donations, with 100 percent of the proceeds raised going to flood relief victims.

The telethon was broadcast live on WYMT, a sponsor of the event, as well as its sister station WKYT.