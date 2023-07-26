Last year, Floyd County experienced what many have considered the worst natural disaster in its history. Among the areas affected by the July flood, the City of Wayland was one of the worst. One year later, the city’s residents are still healing from the events of that dreadful day.

Pam Caudill said flooding wasn’t anything new, so she wasn’t too concerned at the beginning of the event on July 27.

“All through the night I had been watching the news, as we all had, because we were all aware of what water could do” she said. “I started cleaning, and putting things up high in vacuum sealed bags and totes.”

As the night slowly progressed, things still seemed uneventful. Pam’s son Michael Caudill, an employee of the state highway department who lives across the street from her, was shortly called out to work.

“I got called in at 1 a.m. because there was a slide at Weeksbury,” he said. “I told my boss I was going to check the water because it had been raining all night, and if it wasn’t bad, I would be there.”

Upon checking the creek, Michael said, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

“I pulled in, and it was raining pretty good,” he said. “But really, the creek was just muddy, it wasn’t up at all. So, I told mom to keep an eye out and call me if they needed me. Then, I went to work.

Although nothing seemed detrimental yet, Michael said he was still worried about his mother, along with his wife and children, especially due to his father’s absence. Michael’s dad, Phillip Caudill, had passed away just two months prior due to a sudden heart attack. Still grieving as a family, they looked to Michael.

“He was the love of my life; we were together for 41 years,” Pam said. “Michael’s three children were Phillip’s babies, and he always let me know it.

After Michael left that morning, Pam said, she kept an eye on the creek.

“I had seen many floods, but it was so much different this time,” she said. “We have new drains, so it takes a lot to fill them up now, but water was backing up in them fast. I called Michael, and told him he may need to come home.”

By 2:30 am, just one hour and a half after leaving home, Michael was making his way back to Wayland. When he got to the intersection of Ky. 680 and Ky. 7, water was over the sidewalks.

“By the time I got home, it was in mom’s yard,” he said. “So, we started moving stuff, including dad’s Durango.”

Pam said it all seemed like a blur because it was happening so fast.

“I grabbed a few things, and started slinging them at that point,” she said. “ I told Jake, my son who lives with me, that it was time to go because it hadn’t even been five minutes and it was higher, and still rising.”

Michael said he looked at Wayland mayor Jerry Fultz’s house next door, and realized he wasn’t moving anything.

“I called, woke him up and told him what was going on,” he said. Fultz then began cleaning out his basement. By this time, water was to Michael’s knees at his mother’s house. So he, Pam and Jake retreated across the road to Michael’s house, which is at a higher elevation.

“I was packing my youngest child and a bag of clothes to the truck, and my twelve year-old daughter was supposed to be behind me,” Michael said. “I put the baby in the vehicle and looked back and saw her standing still. I said ‘Sis, come on.’ Then she said ‘Dad, I can’t.’ That’s when it sank in, and I realized the severity of what was going on. She was so scared that she froze, and didn’t know what to do.

Caudill said it was at this point that he became scared as well.

“We were used to water coming up here, but not that fast” he said. “I was scared; not for myself, but because I had my wife and another child still in the house, and my daughter frozen because she didn’t know what to do. I went back, got her and packed her to the truck. I pulled them out of the water and told her to watch her bubby.”

Michael said he then went back in the house, got his other son and some bags of clothes his wife, Brittany, had packed for the family, and got them to the car. Michael said he then pulled the car to safety.

Realizing he had everything he could get, Michael said, he turned his attention to helping Fultz.

After a short time in Fultz’s basement, Michael said, he went to grab some tools pretty high from the floor, and they were floating. “I looked at Jerry and told him that I had to go,” he said.

At this point in time, Michael said the water had raised even more.

“When I went to cross the street to return to my family, it felt like my feet were being jerked out from under me,” he said. “It was chest level by that point, and that was intimidating.”

By 5:30 am, just four and a half hours from when he initially checked the creek, Michael’s house had water in it. “To my knowledge, and I’ve talked to a lot of people, water had never gotten in that house before,” Pam said about Michael’s house.

“Once I got across the road, we went to the backstreet and waited for 12-13 hours for the water to go down,” Michael said. “So, we had to sit and watch, and there was nothing we could do.

Standing on the backstreet with her family, Pam was heartbroken when she caught a glimpse of her house through the trees.

“In the flood of 2021, there was six inches of water in my house” she said. “ At the point I saw my house, I knew it was destroyed because it was higher than in 2021. The water was at the bottom of my kitchen window.

After what she said seemed like an eternity, Pam said the sun came out, and everything seemed to stop. When that point came, one thing stuck out to Pam: the children’s behavior.

“Those babies were stuck in a car for hours, but they did so well and I was so proud of them,” she said. “It’s like they knew we were there and couldn’t do anything about it, other than make the best of the situation.

When the scene had settled, Pam returned home to see something that made her cry tears of joy.

“I had put Phillip’s stuff in totes,” she said. “The Lord has a way of helping you; those totes floated and none of his stuff got wet. I lost a lot of things, but that tote was the one thing I couldn’t bear to lose at the time.”

Michael said his family of five, along with his mother and brother, stayed in a cabin at Jenny Wiley for months. During this time, he said finding humor in the little things kept them going.

“My little girl looked at me while we were in the cabin and said ‘Daddy, I guess I’ll get my bedroom remodeled the way I want it now, won’t I?’” Michale said. “I said ‘I guess so, sis.’”

Although the results of that day were devastating in a lot of ways, Pam said the flood also acted as a blessing in disguise.

“People sometimes think I’m crazy for the way I see things,” she said. “However, I can tell you this: I lost the love of my life and I didn’t want to get up or face anybody; I just wanted to lay in bed and go where he was. I’m not saying he made it happen, but God let this flood happen to me and my family because we were grieving so hard, and we needed to get up. When this happened, I had to get up for these grandbabies. I had to take care of them so Michael and Brittany could manage what needed to be done.

Once she took on this outlook, Pam said things began to change.

“Each day got a little bit easier,” she said. “People started coming to help, and we had food, a place to go and a place to lay down. At the time, that’s what we needed more than anything. People couldn’t fix what happened, but they wanted to make life a little easier for us.

Pam said that day changed the course of her family's life, in good ways and bad ways.

“Since then, it’s been a struggle,” she said. “We have moved from the lodge, to campers, and now I’m back home. There’s no way I can tell you everything I lost. Most of the time, a memory will come to mind, then I’ll realize something I used to have isn’t here anymore.

Pam said people take little things for granted, and one memory after the flood made this realization hit home for her.

“While we were at the cabin at Jenny Wiley, I went outside to smoke one evening” she said. “I thought it was a little chilly, and that’s when I realized I didn’t even have a coat. Believe me, you don’t know what you need until you need it. Things you typically knew were there, suddenly, were gone.

Through all the heartache faced, Pam said God has still been good to her and her family.

“Between being flooded in 2021, losing my husband and being flooded again, it felt back to back, and I’d be lying if I said it didn’t feel overwhelming,” she said. “However, God gave us the strength to persevere. A lot of the time, we drift and lose sight of what’s important. That’s what happened to our family. Some things, like this flood, can be a blessing in disguise.

However, Pam said her most treasured blessing came one day at the cemetery where her husband is buried, once returning to Wayland after the flood.

“One day at the cemetery, I told God I needed to know that Phillip was okay,” she said. “I’ve got solar lights around his grave, and it was daylight outside. Suddenly, of all the several lights up there, one little bluebird lit up. I’m not saying it was Phillip, but God let me know that he was okay.

As far as Wayland goes, Pam says she doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

“This is home: It’s always been home and it’s always going to be home” she said. “The people in Wayland, along with all the surrounding area and the little hollers, are home. I don’t want to go through it again, but I’m going to stay until it does. Then, me, Michael and God will make that decision.

Pam says it is her hope that the change last year’s flood had on the community can still be felt in years to come.

“People are different,” she said. “They are caring for the next person, and that’s something that was missing before. Whether water entered a person’s home or not, we were all affected. You can look at people and still see the sadness in their eyes: What they’ve lost, what they’ve been through and what they can’t go back to.

Although this may be the case, Pam said she wouldn’t change Wayland’s attitude as a community today if she could.

“This town will never be the same between the sadness we feel and the people we have lost,” she said. “However, there’s also the factor that people seem to care. In that aspect, I’m glad we are not the same.”

Michael and his family are currently in a camper in the Wayland area. Since returning to his hometown, he said the differences in the residents are very significant.

“I’ve watched people, who I would have never dreamed would have, help others, and it has amazed me” he said. “This community has pulled together; to watch people step up and help has given a whole new meaning to life for me.

Michael echoed his mother, saying he didn’t plan on leaving the Wayland area.

“I don’t want to be flooded again, but I don’t want to leave either,” Michael said. “This is home, and we are here to stay.”