The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department reports that deputies seized suspected heroin, methamphetamine and other items while investigating a complaint on Mother’s Day.
According to a press release, deputies received a complaint about a vehicle traveling on Ky. 80 and stopped the vehicle, working with the Martin Police Department, near the Triangle Market in Martin.
“As deputies were talking to the vehicle’s driver, they could see white crystal like substance in plain view,” a press release said. “They were then assisted by K9 Drago, who conducted a sniff search of the vehicle. During Drago’s search, he alerted deputies to the presence of drugs being in the vehicle.”
The department reports that deputies found 90 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 40 doses of heroin and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
They arrested Bradford Hunt, 45, of Langley, charging him with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
Rodney Scott, 42, of Garrett was also arrested and charged with first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nikki Spurlock, 29, of Printer, was also arrested and charged with first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled to be held in these cases on May 19.
