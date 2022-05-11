A Floyd County woman was arrested on several charges including first-degree assault after a May 9 incident in which she allegedly cut a Martin man’s throat from ear to ear.

According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Hunter Kidd, on May 9, KSP Post 9 received a call reporting that there was a female laying in the roadway at Cane Fork Road, Martin. The caller, the citation said, also advised officers that a man, later identified as William Guess, had his throat cut and was en route to ARH Our Lady of the Way Hospital.

KSP dispatch, Kidd wrote, received a call from the hospital reporting that Guess had come into the emergency room with his throat cut from ear to ear. Guess told hospital personnel that a female had come up behind him and cut his throat.

Upon arrival at Cane Fork Road, Kidd wrote, he located a woman, later identified as April Osborne, 36, of Ky. 122, Hi Hat, sitting on a hillside beside the roadway with several people standing around her. Kidd wrote that he detained Osborne.

Trooper Colt Stumbo, the citation said, made contact at the hospital with Guess, who positively identified Osborne as the person who cut his throat. Guess, the citation said, told the trooper he didn’t know Osborne or even her name.

Osborne, he said, had come to a residence at Cane Fork as a passenger on a motorcycle, and, while Guess was bent down working on his motorcycle, Osborne came up behind him and cut his throat.

Osborne was interviewed after being transported to the Floyd County Detention Center, the citation said, and gave inconsistent statements as to why she was at Cane Fork or how she got there.

The citation said Osborne denied having a knife but was confronted with the fact that a knife holster had been found in her pants pocket. Osborne, Kidd wrote, gave inconsistent statements about why she cut Guess’ throat, saying she did not know Guess, but when she arrived at the residence he was at, she saw him bent down beside his motorcycle and “thought he was attacking a cop,” so she went behind him and cut his throat. The knife, she told the trooper, had been taken away by one of the men who she arrived at Cane Fork with, the citation said.

Osborne was lodged in the jail on charges of first-degree assault, giving an officer false identifying information, public intoxication and tampering with physical evidence.

Court documents show she pleaded not guilty to the charges on May 10 before Floyd District Judge Jimmy R. Marcum, who ordered her held on a $20,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for May 18.