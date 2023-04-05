High winds ripped through Floyd County March 29, causing one building to collapse, and damaging several other structures.

As winds made their way into the region Saturday, March 29, Prestonsburg fire and EMS were called to a building collapse at the s-curve in Prestonsburg.

According to Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, the building was abandoned despite four apartments on the upper level.

“It was an abandoned building, so thank goodness no one was injured,” Stapleton said. “Our guys arrived on scene and quickly cleared the building. I just want to praise our first responders, they were on scene within minutes.”

Other areas of Floyd County sustained major damage as well. The roof of the Triangle Market in Martin was torn from the building and came to rest in the businesses parking lot.

Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods said his office received numerous calls over damage to not only structures, but downed trees and power lines.

“The city mobilized all available resources to respond to multiple trees, power lines, roof damage, forest fires from downed lines and apartment collapse in the s-curves beside Lifeguard,” Woods said. “No one was injured in the collapse and residents around any potential danger were evacuated. We’re still actively responding to multiple calls from wind damage and we will continue to work until all residents of the city and surrounding areas are safe.”

Thousands of power outages resulted from the winds and Floyd County Schools were forced to cancel classes April 3 due to outages.