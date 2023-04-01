High winds lead to building collapse in Prestonsburg

Prestonsburg police, fire and EMS responded to a building collapse in the s-curve on South Lake Drive April 1.
According to Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, high winds are to blame for the structure's collapse.
“Our crews were here within minutes and had the entire building cleared,” Stapleton said. “There were no occupants in the four apartments upstairs.”
Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods said the city had responded to several calls of reported damage in the wake of the high wind event.
“No one was injured in the collapse and residents around any potential danger have been evacuated,” Woods said. “We are still actively responding to multiple calls from wind damage and we’ll continue to work until all residents of the city and surrounding areas are safe.”