ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips, along with members of the Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center (HRMC) staff and several system-level staff members, celebrated the grand opening of The Grow More Garden on June 5.

The garden, which is on the HRMC campus and available to HRMC employees, features more than one dozen raised beds. Hospital departments have chosen beds and started planting vegetables, flowers, and non-flowering plants. There are two large picnic tables in the garden along with a pergola with bench seating where employees can enjoy breaks, according to a statement from ARH.

Kent Adams, ARH HR event and project coordinator, built the boxes, tables and pergola on-site along with assistance from Erin Bingham, ARH wellness coordinator, and the maintenance team at HRMC.

ARH has a commitment to employee wellness that revolves around six pillars: physical activity, nutrition, sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and social connection. In order to bring that focus into action, ARH has sponsored several initiatives, including hikes with CEO Phillips, increased healthy food options in the cafeterias, and challenges designed to increase physical activity. In addition to activities, ARH has shared a multitude of educational messages that highlight the six pillars.

“The employee garden encourages healthy nutrition by learning about gardening and (allowing employees) to take home the produce they grow if they choose," said Interim Big Sandy Regional CEO Rocky Massey. "The act of gardening is increasing physical activity, and research shows that a connection to nature can improve mental health and emotional well-being. There’s also a social connection by opening a beautiful outdoor break area through the construction of the garden.”

The garden was made possible thanks to a donation from the Highlands Ladies Auxiliary. President Doris

Chandler, Treasurer Martha Damron and gift shop manager Charlotte Hall attended the ceremony representing the organization.

Phillips praised employees for making the garden possible.

“I’m so proud of the Highlands team for all their work and enthusiasm with this project," she said. "I appreciate the vision of Sonya Bergman (chief people officer) and the HR team. I’m also proud of our resident rock star, Kent Adams, who can design and build anything. This is just one of the things we are doing around our ARH system. We truly believe food is medicine and we are working with physicians to write prescriptions that include healthy food, not just pharmaceuticals.”

Tiffany Herald, vice president of benefits and wellness, sees the garden as another way to put action behind ARH’s mission of improving health and well-being.

“ARH has made a commitment to improving the well-being of our staff, and this is one of the many ways we are accomplishing that mission," Herald said. "We work hard to provide employees with the tools necessary to choose healthier lifestyles, including free gym memberships, healthier meal options in our cafeterias, educational programming and more. I’m proud of the work of our Wellness Team and Highlands ARH staff, and we’re grateful to the auxiliary members for their generous donation.”