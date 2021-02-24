On Feb. 12, the Highlands Foundation presented Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center with a check for $250,000.
The Highlands Foundation supports goals of other charitable and healthcare organizations in the Highlands service area to improve the health and wellbeing of the people in Martin, Johnson, Magoffin and Floyd Counties.
“Highlands Foundation considers themselves partners of the hospital,” said Ted Narin, Executive Director of the Highlands Foundation. “We are happy to provide the money for much needed hospital equipment and services.”
“It is an honor to be a community partner with the Highlands Foundation,” said Tim Hatfield, Community CEO at Highlands ARH. “The Foundation Board is committed to making a positive investment in our hospital and community. They are involved in many positive projects investing dollars back into our region. We are very blessed to have the Highlands Foundation in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.