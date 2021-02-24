2-24 Highlands donation.jpg

On Feb. 12 the Highlands Foundation presented Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center with a check for $250,000. Pictured from left to right: Robert Allen, Secretary of the Highlands Foundation, Ted Narin, Executive Director of the Highlands Foundation, Dewey Bocook, President and Vice Chairman of the Highlands Foundation and Tim Hatfield, Community CEO of Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center.

On Feb. 12, the Highlands Foundation presented Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center with a check for $250,000.

The Highlands Foundation supports goals of other charitable and healthcare organizations in the Highlands service area to improve the health and wellbeing of the people in Martin, Johnson, Magoffin and Floyd Counties.

“Highlands Foundation considers themselves partners of the hospital,” said Ted Narin, Executive Director of the Highlands Foundation.  “We are happy to provide the money for much needed hospital equipment and services.”

“It is an honor to be a community partner with the Highlands Foundation,” said Tim Hatfield, Community CEO at Highlands ARH. “The Foundation Board is committed to making a positive investment in our hospital and community. They are involved in many positive projects investing dollars back into our region. We are very blessed to have the Highlands Foundation in our community.”

