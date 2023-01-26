Kristin Duty is the patient care navigator for Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department, according to a statement from ARH.

Her job is to assist with patients, helping them feel seen and heard and meeting their needs when she can.

Duty may bring extra blankets to a patient who is cold, or she may sit with a child while a parent steps out to go to the restroom. She may be found brushing a patient’s hair or simply showing extra patience with an older patient as she listens to a story for the third time. She strives to take one patient at a time, being fully present and attentive to their needs, the statement said.

Susan Kendrick, director of emergency room services, said the statement she knows not everyone is cut out for this position.

“Kristin is the type of person that you seek out because she just makes you feel better,” Kendrick said.

Duty, the statement said, finds fulfillment in helping others and says that one of the best things about working at Highlands ARH is the feeling of accomplishment she has most days when she goes home.

“I feel this is my calling and that this job was made for me. It’s very fulfilling to mesh so perfectly with your job,” Duty said.

Not only does Duty work to help patients, she extends that care to her coworkers as well.

“I love my team,” said Duty. “I want to help them whenever I can and for them to be happy too. Our moods can impact our patients so I see part of my job is to spread cheer.

“A lot of what I do is reassuring patients. I want them to know that my coworkers are awesome and that they are getting the best care. And I listen a lot. Sometimes people just need to share their concerns or whatever is burdening them, so I listen. And I pray for my patients and coworkers often.” Duty continued, “I feel God put me here for a reason.”

When asked what advice she would give to new employees or those thinking of working at Highlands ARH, Kristin said::“Highlands is great. It’s a rewarding place to work with tremendous benefits. Since I’ve been here I have only felt supported. Management is great and my coworkers are wonderful; they are some of the best people with the biggest hearts.”

In her spare time, the statement said, Kristin loves listening to music and singing but says she can’t play any instruments. She’s an amateur photographer and takes pictures for others sometimes. She has two dogs, Zoey and Gizmo. These dogs are rescue dogs. Kristin loves comedies and making people smile and laugh.

“Laughter is contagious and that’s the only contagion we want in the emergency department,” Duty said.