PIKEVILLE — After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hillbilly Days will return to downtown Pikeville this year.

Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones signed the proclamation during the Pike County Fiscal Court meeting March 15 setting April 21 through April 23 as the 44th Hillbilly Days.

Founded by Howard “Dirty Ear” Stratton and the late “Shady” Grady Kinney, the event brings in folks from across the nation and from several countries to Pikeville.

A portion of the money raised from the festival goes to improve the lives of children in need of care from the Lexington Shriners Hospital.

The Lexington Shriners Hospital uses this money to provide the highest medical care ranging from orthopedic conditions, spinal cord injuries, burns and plastic surgery at no charge to the family.

What started out as a simple parade in 1977, the event has grown into the three-day festival with some events occurring throughout the week.

Jimmy Kinney, son of “Shady” Grady, said the amount of donations given to the Lexington Shriners Hospital is nearing the $3 million mark.

“The number of children helped in Pike County alone is 303 patients,” Kinney said. “Floyd County has over 200 and Johnson County has over 100.”

“If you count all the surrounding counties in Eastern Kentucky, we have 1,000 patients going to the Lexington Shriners Hospital,” Kinney explained. “Statewide, there are 20,129 total active patients going to the Lexington Shriners Hospital.”