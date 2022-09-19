Big Sandy Community and Technical College will host a night of hip hop at The Gearheart Auditorium, Prestonsburg Campus, on Oct. 7.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Lil Jesse is set to perform with other artistis including Frank Hunter, JaycBee, Justin Johnson, Brent Dye and DJ Timmy on the turntables.
Lil Jesse, a native of Floyd County, has been coming up in the hip hop world for the past few years, writing his music and performing to crowds.
“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been fascinated with how a song comes together,” he said. “I’ve understood how a piece should form early on from hearing many different music genres like The Beatles, The Eagles, Eminem, 50 Cent, Bob Seger, Good Charlotte, Blink 182, Green Day, and the list goes on.
“My main reason for writing music is because it truly heals me,” he continued. “It helps me get out what I can’t say in a normal conversation. Music is my only escape from reality, more than anything else possible. It’s like when I'm in the middle of recording a song, and I do something I've never done, or I come up with a new cool cadence, I get extremely fulfilled with a feeling I'll never be able to explain. I appreciate my fans & the support from all, and I'm nothing but thankful for the opportunities coming my way forever.”
Tickets are $5 at the door (cash only), and proceeds will go to the Student Emergency Fund at Big Sandy.
The Gearheart Auditorium is managed by the Mountain Arts Center as part of the partnership between the College and the MAC.