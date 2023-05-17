Representatives from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Prestonsburg Police Department recently traveled to Washington D.C. for National Law Enforcement Week.

During the ceremony on May 15, the names of three Floyd County law enforcement officers were added to the Fallen Officers Memorial, which is located adjacent to the National Mall.

Prestonsburg Police Officers Jacob R. Chaffins, Capt. Ralph H. Frasure and Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William E. Petry lost their lives in the deadly June 30 shooting in Allen. The memorial lists the names of all law enforcement officers who have laid down their lives in the line of duty. Drago, a FCSO K-9, was also killed in the shooting.

Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods said the experience of being able to attend was “humbling.”

“Getting to take part in honoring our fallen brothers was both an honor and a privilege, said Woods. “Seeing Ralph’s, Jacob’s and William’s names forever etched on the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall was a very humbling experience. It means they’ll never be forgotten no matter where people come from across the world. When they see those names they’ll know and remember that they gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to our community.”

Both departments were able to attend the ceremony thanks to Prestonsburg High School freshman Olivia Tussey and several local businesses and organizations.

“Thank you to everyone who made it possible for us to attend and take part in the ceremonies here in Washington D.C.,” said Woods.

PPD patrolman Dennis Hutchinson was also recognized with the 2023 National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), Citizens Choice Award at the 13th Annual Top Cops Awards. Joining Hutchinson in being honored by NAPO as Top Cops in relation to their actions in the June 30 incident were Kentucky State Police Senior Trooper Billy Ball and Floyd County Sheriff’s Det. Darrin Lawson and deputies Kristopher D. Hall and Deputy Dusty Newsome.