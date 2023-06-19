Twenty students from Floyd and Johnson counties attended the 2023 Scrubs Camp at Highlands ARH

Regional Medical Center June 6-7.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare in collaboration with Southeast Kentucky Area Health Education Center has sponsored the camp for several years where students learn about various healthcare careers from ARH staff and community partners, according to a statement from ARH.

Students visit a college campus, learn to suture, count medicine and much more. AHEC plans a visit away from the hospital campus, and this year’s students visited the UK extended campus in Hazard, the Medical Laboratory Science Program, and the Medical Simulation Lab.

Students started their adventure with Chief Operating Officer Justin Turner and Director of Emergency Services

Susan Kendrick. Students suited up for surgery and practiced suturing, and learned about suicide prevention

and the importance of mental health during the first morning of camp.

In the afternoon, students learned to tie tourniquets during the Stop the Bleed Program. The speech and occupational therapy departments talked about the different types of rehabilitation therapies as students participated in hands-on demonstrations.

The critical importance of handwashing and infection control were opening topics for day two of the Scrubs Camp. Students then learned about the blood bank, how to type their blood, and the Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO). After lunch, representatives from Human Resources Department discussed the future of healthcare careers, and the day ended with examining X-rays with radiology and measuring out medicine with pharmacy.

“This is one of my favorite events to organize each year," said ARH Director of Community Development Danielle Harmon. "Students love the hands-on demonstrations and interactions with ARH staff and our staff members are always excited to see the students. We hope that these camps will encourage them to pursue healthcare careers and realize they do not have to leave home to find amazing career opportunities.”