Recently, East Kentucky Science Center Director Steve Russo retired after more than 50 years in the planetarium field — a journey which has took him from New York, Florida and ultimately brought he and his wife, Jan, to their home in the "Star City."
According to Steve, his parents took him to his first planetarium show in New York City when he was five years old. Back then, he said, there were no multimedia presentations when he attended, just an old man pointing out constellations on a slide projector, but it was then that he knew working in planetariums was his calling.
"We literally walked out of that dome and my mom and dad looked at me and asked 'what did you think of that?’ I was five years old and I told them that this is what I wanted to do when I grow up," Steve said. "And luckily enough, living in the New York City area, there was a college, Wagner College, that had a planetarium as well as an education program where they taught you how to teach astronomy."
According to Steve, around age six or seven, while growing up in Brooklyn, he would often set up a telescope at the corner of a street to look at the sky and eventually people began coming up to him so he began teaching them about the sky. Thus officially began his more than 60-year journey following the stars and teaching anyone who would want to listen.
The planetarium field, he said, has grown over the years.
"In growing up in the planetarium field in the old days, I learned sound recording, photography, public speaking, electronics and so many other things that has helped me as I've continued to get involved with things outside of the planetarium field," Russo said. "That may be why I appreciate what they do at the MAC (Mountain Arts Center) so much. When people go to see a show, they just see the finished music or the performance.
"But, a lot of people don't understand how hard it is to do the stuff that goes into the finished product," he added.
As a person of science, Steve said that he doesn't necessarily believe in fate. However, he did add that he does firmly believe that he and Jan were meant to come to Prestonsburg and Eastern Kentucky.
Steve said that, in 2004, he was working at a planetarium in Albany, New York, and during the time, he was working on a grant to get a $400,000 star machine. Steve said he was instructed to go check one out in-person and see how the machine worked.
"So I start looking up sites on my planetarium lists and there's one out in California some place and there's one in a planetarium out in Prestonsburg, Kentucky," Steve said. "You know, at that point, I've heard of Louisville and Lexington, but Prestonburg, I'm like, ‘Where the hell is that.’”
Steve said he picked up the phone and called the EKSC where he was directed to the then-director, who he already knew. Steve said that the planetarium field is very close-knit and so after some catching up, he agreed to make the 16 hour trip from New York to Prestonsburg.
"We were only supposed to be here for one day," Steve said. "We're trying to pack up and leave the next morning after having played with the star machine and getting to catch up with my old friend. Well, our van at the time decides it's going to drop its transmission while in the Walmart parking lot.
"Here we are, broke down and stuck in this place I've never heard of before. But, we were really impressed because in the hour or so that we were stuck, I began to lose track of the number of people who came up to us and offered us help," he added.
Steve said that complete strangers came up to him and Jan offering clothes, food and places to stay which left a great impact on the two and even made him wonder if what he had heard about this area was even true.
"Being from away from here, what you often see in books and on TV, is the stereotypical Eastern Kentuckians that have this bad stigma about Kentucky and its people," Steve said. "I was just so surprised because here we are even while being stranded, thinking that we're in better shape than some of these people will ever be, yet they were offering us whatever they had. And that stayed with me for years."
While waiting for their van to be repaired, Steve said, the two decided to truly find out what the area and its people had to offer, as opposed to just letting books and television dictate their opinions. Despite growing up in New York, Steve said he was a huge fan of classic country music, so one of the things the two had to do was visit Loretta Lynn's home place located on Butcher Hollow.
Once the two were able to get the van fixed and back on the road, Steve said that Jan looked at him and asked what he thought of the EKSC. According to Steve, his first thought was “How the hell did they get that place?” before Jan then asked him if he could see them living there.
"She asked me what I thought of the place and the people and I've traveled in almost 40 states in this country and I have never met more down-to-earth and kinder people than that we met here that week," Russo said. "I mean every place we went, motel discounts, meal discounts, I mean every place we went people were giving us free stuff."
Steve said that, at that time, he didn’t believe there was a “snow ball’s chance in hell” he would ever live in Prestonsburg and even acquired a piece of coal to keep as a souvenir because he believed he would never be back.
However, he said, one thing kept popping into his head.
"I always thought about the episode in the parking lot and how these people were offering to help us and it just kept sticking with me," Steve said. "So in 2010, the director's job opens up at the EKSC and at the time, I didn't really like the direction of the planetarium I was at, so I decided to apply."
According to Steve, the center called and asked him to come down for an interview, but a week before the interview, he said that he had a change of heart and called the EKSC to cancel. Around two months after turning the interview down, Jason, a friend who Steve said services planetariums around the country, came up to his New York planetarium.
While having a beer one night, Steve said that Jason informed him that while he was in Prestonsburg servicing the EKSC, he overheard the interim director talking about a "promising" candidate from up-state New York who happened to "chicken out" at the last minute. After some discussion Steve said that he called back and rescheduled for another interview.
"I had the interview and that was it and we've been here ever since," Steve said. "When we first got down here and moved in, I don't think we had been in the house for five minutes before our neighbors started dropping by to congratulate me and welcome us to the city."
After only being in Prestonsburg for a week, if that, he said, it felt as though the two had spent their whole lives inside the Appalachian Mountains. When he and Jan first made the decision to move to Eastern Kentucky, Steve said, his parents were a bit taken aback. However, when they were able to finally make it down for a week, they told Steve they completely understood the appeal.
"When they came down here, it's like all of our friends took them in as if they had lived here the whole time," Steve said. "They understand why we love it here and they understand why we're at home here."
According to Steve, he and Jan have been in Prestonsburg around 10 years now and have no intention to leave. Since his retirement, Steve said that his friends and family from New York often ask if he and Jan plan on moving back there. His answer? “Not a snow ball’s chance in hell."
Steve said that he able to get involved and experience so many things due to being in the planetarium field. From sitting in a bar, talking sports until 3 a.m. with former NASA astronaut Stormy Musgrave, to sitting in actual space capsules that have visited space, holding moon rocks and having the chance to sit in the same training devices that Neil Armstrong used, the stories and experiences have no limits, according to him.
While working in up-state New York, Steve said he actually got roped in to doing five years of play-by-play announcing for a Houston Astros single A farm team. According to him, he didn't get paid for the gig, but by doing it, he and Jan were able to travel across different states while also getting to meet and have personal relationships with baseball players such as former two time Cy-Young award winner Johan Santana, whom often referred to the two as "mom and dad."
"If you've ever seen the movie Bull Durham, Jan and I lived that movie for 15 years," Steve said. "We were involved with the Auburn Astros and because I was on the radio every morning doing weather and astronomy stuff. One day something happened to the color commentator and they were like, ‘Hey, you're a baseball fan, can you help us out.' Well, I did it for a few days and end up going for five years."
Another, more recent thing Steve said he became involved in due to the planetarium, was being a part of the Mountain Arts Center Board an opportunity for which Russo said he was very appreciative because of how much he and Jan has grown to love the area.
However, Steve said that maybe the best thing to come from the planetarium field was Jan, who he met at the Bishop Planetarium in Bradenton, Florida. According to Steve, during the time he was a staff astronomer, Jan, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, was a volunteer.
"We got married in the Bishop Planetarium," Steve said. "We were in the dome under the stars and lasers, to the music of Carl Sagan's Cosmos, and the rest is history."
According to Steve, his involvement in different things outside of the astronomy field occurred due to communities with planetariums and science centers often "throwing you into a celebrity status," due to having experience dealing with the public. Steve said that when communities need individuals to do stuff, they would often ask public figures such as the local planetarium guy for assistance which in turn opened the door to a ton of opportunity.
"I consider it real lucky, Jan and I are real lucky that all these different doors and things opened up, all because I wanted to teach people in a planetarium," Steve said.
The planetarium field, Steve said, has changed throughout the years since he first started approximately 48 years ago. The changes throughout time, according to him, began the process towards him considering retirement.
"Over the last couple years I've been thinking that maybe it is time," Steve said. "So around a year and a half ago, pre COVID-19, I started running out of ideas on how t bring the next whiz-bang thing to the science center."
Over Russo's tenure at the EKSC, patrons have been able to experience the Hubble Space station exhibit twice, as well as the watch the solar eclipse, an event which drew thousands. According to Prestonsburg Tourism, under Steve's tenure, residents have enjoyed numerous exhibits, science camps, special events, tour groups, technological upgrades that have led to Prestonsburg hosting one of the most advanced planetariums in the world.
Before COVID-19, Steve said, EKSC had a weather event which was well-received and dating back two years prior, the science center had moon rocks for patrons to view and hold.
"In my opinion, we've been able to have so many cool things there and it started getting to the point where I couldn't think of ways to bring it to the next level," Steve said. "And, every place that I've always worked, my mindset has always been, if I can't give 100 percent, then I'm not going to do it.
"Because, I always feel like I'm letting down my staff, letting down the college, or letting down the community," he added.
Around a year and a half ago, according to Steve, he began feeling like he was only putting in around 85 to 90 percent, which he said kind of started the wheels turning regarding the idea of retirement. Despite feeling like he wasn't giving 100 percent, he couldn't leave due to everything going on at the science center, which was drawing 10,000 people a year. Then COVID-19 hit.
Despite his title, he never truly felt like a "boss," as according to STeve, he has always tried to have the mindset, "that we all work together."
"We have four people at the science center and I've never viewed myself as a boss because we all work there together," Steve said. "I'm not any higher on the totem pole than they are. So, if they're sweeping the floor and washing the windows, I'm going to be next to them and they know that."
When coming up with ideas for the center, Steve said, it was never a process of "hey, I want to do this or that," — it was more of a joint effort. According to Steve, it's more of someone pitching an idea and then the staff comes together and discusses the idea as a group.
"I've just always been the type to view my staff and myself as equals and that's why my staff works 50 hours a week because they all have fun doing," Steve said. "Even though we all have different titles, we're all in this together and I think that's what helped make it so much fun going to work every day.
"I spent 48 years doing something that I never considered a job," he added.
Perhaps the biggest factor in the decision was, Steve said, over the course of the years, he has often looked at what his family has sacrificed so he could follow his passion and pursue a career in the planetarium field and, after more than 50 years, he recently thought that it was time to give back to them.
"I look at what my family, my son, mom, dad and Jan ... what they sacrificed for my career. Whether it was missing my son's first T-ball game, or first Cub Scout hike," Steve said. "They all appreciated it. They all understood it and they wanted me to go for it. But, after 50 years I just thought that my family, and even my friends, have sacrificed so much just so I can do what I want to do, it's just now time for me to spend more time with them."
Steve unofficially retired as director of the EKSC nearly a month ago and he hopes that he and Jan can travel more, as they love a good "spontaneous" trip. Steve has and will continue to offer assistance to the center and the chances are, people will still see him out and about promoting everything that the EKSC as well as Prestonsburg has to offer. Technically retired, Steve said that he and Jan will continue helping out in the community with events or whatever may be asked of them since he has a little more time on his hands, both are already helping plan the upcoming Jenny Wiley Festival.
Mostly, though, he said, the two just want be a part and give back to the "Star City" that gave them so much.
