A Hueysville couple was arrested recently on several charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, heroin and other charges after an investigation by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court documents, on March 5, deputies received information from another police agency that Timothy Bates, 34, and Brandy Conley, 27, were trafficking drugs out of their residence at Jefferson Road, Hueysville.
Deputies, along with officers with the Martin Police Department, went to the residence and received permission to search.
According to the citation, written by Deputy Darrin Lawson, while searching the living room where Bates and Conley slept, deputies found five sets of digital scales, a large bag which contained 51 white pills believed to be gabapentin and three glass pipes used for smoking methamphetamine.
In the bathroom of the residence, Lawson wrote, deputies found three bags containing a powdery brown substance believed to be heroin.
Deputies obtained permission to search the garage of the residence, the citation said, and, during the search, Martin Police Department Officer Brad Stidham located a pouch which contained nine bags of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine that weighed a total of 25 grams.
In addition, the citation said, the pouch contained a quantity of heroin and various quantities of prescription pills, including hydrocodone and suboxone.
Officers also found $325 in cash in Bates’ wallet, the citation.
Both Bates and Conley were lodged in the Floyd County Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.