The Kentucky Sheriff’s Association honored two Floyd County law enforcement officers at a banquet held in Owensboro on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt was named the state’s Sheriff of the Year by the association due to his leadership through one of Floyd County’s worst tragedies — the deadly June 30 shooting in Allen — as well as his actions during the July floods which devastated parts of Floyd County.

Deputy William Petry was named Deputy of the Year posthumously for his service in the line of duty. Petry was one of three officers who lost their lives in the tragic events of June 30, along with a K-9 officer.

“I had no idea I was even up for it,” Hunt said. “I was surprised and very humbled because I know what it is to represent sheriffs in Kentucky and the work that we do.”

The candidates are chosen by the public service and leadership they have provided throughout a 12 month period.

“I know my name might be on that award, but it’s really what my staff does, what the people around me have done, and I’m more humbled to have the people around me that take care of me,” said Hunt.

Sheriffs from all of Kentucky’s 120 counties vote on the award.

Petry was not only a deputy on Hunt’s force, the two were longtime friends who began their careers together in the Kentucky State Police.

“During his career, he (Petry) was the epitome of what a law enforcement officer should be, and get past that, not just a police officer, but a servant. Hunt continued, “He and I started some 30 years ago together and we pretty much mocked each other’s career throughout that time in the KSP.”

Several other deputies from the FCSO received the Medal of Valor from the association for their service during the shooting and throughout 2022.

Local attorney and advocate Mark Wolander penned a letter nominating Hunt for the award and was also in attendance.

“Throughout the days immediately following the shootout, at a time when we knew John’s heart was breaking, John was the person who the community looked to for assurances that as a community we would survive,” Wohlander wrote.