Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt was recently named to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.

The 10-member council is tasked with oversight of all of the state’s police academies, including Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy, Department of Criminal Justice Training, Kentucky State Police, Lexington Police Academy, Lexington Telecommunications In-service Academy, Louisville Metro Police Academy, Louisville MetroSafe and the Southern Police Institute, and is comprised of law enforcement leaders from across the Commonwealth.

Hunt said it’s more crucial than ever that officers receive the proper instruction and training.

“The council, as a whole, oversees the certification and training academies, the instructors, the curriculum which is taught at the academy, and it also oversees the professional standards, in which law enforcement officers must abide by during their career,” Hunt said.

Kentucky law requires every peace officer to undergo 40 hours of training annually to retain their certification. Hunt said he believes the training and instruction officers receive is why the state has relatively few problems compared to other small counties across the country.

“It actually holds them to a standard of how they have to act, and it works in Kentucky.” Hunt continued, “If you notice, we really have good officers and we’re not making national news for the most part like some other places.”

Hunt said he was humbled to be chosen to serve on the board.

“It’s a prestigious honor. I didn’t really think much about it until I went down for the official swearing-in for it, then I realized all of the duties and responsibilities and I was really impressed after being there an hour or two,” said Hunt.