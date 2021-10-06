At last week’s Floyd County Board of Education meeting, the board requested Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt and his office to present an expense report on what the FCSO spends during tax collection.

Currently, the FCSO is paid a 3 percent commission by the school district to collect the counties taxes. While the Sheriff’s office was not seeking an increase, they were summoned before the board to present their figures, Hunt said after the meeting.

Kentucky state law requires that commission not be below 1.5 percent, while not exceeding 4 percent. At the meeting, the board voted to table discussion of the commission, until the expense report could be looked through by members.

Sheriff Hunt stated at the meeting, he did not mean to rush the board’s decision, however, it could delay mailing tax bills, not knowing the rate.

As of Monday, the FCSO had not received a response from the board in regards to the commission, but have since commenced collecting taxes. Hunt did receive an email of a special meeting scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4, but that meeting has since been rescheduled.

Sheriff Hunt explained the preparations that go into getting ready for tax season.

“For the last two months, this office has done nothing but gather tax information. First we finish up last year’s taxes. Everybody that did not pay last year’s taxes, are put on a bill of notice. The notice’s are ran in the paper for two weeks that are unpaid, then the county has a tax sale. All of those unpaid bills get sold, and somebody buys them,” Hunt said.

The sheriff’s office must then work with the county clerk and county attorney’s office to settle the difference.

Hunt said that once the last year’s taxes are complete, they then work with the Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) to start on the current year’s taxes.

Like the FCSO, others like the Floyd County Health Department, Floyd County Library, Soil Conservation District, UK College of Agriculture, all of Floyd County’s fire departments, the school district, and lastly Floyd County itself, must set their tax rates to be printed on the bill.

Hunt said the sheriff’s office was informed the board planned to review the rate for a decrease.

“We are just another vendor to the school system. We provide a service and we just want paid for that service.” Hunt continued. “Just like any other vendor, we just want to be paid for the service and not go in the hole.”

Surrounding counties such as Pike, Lawrence and Letcher, pay a 3 percent rate. Magoffin, Johnson, Perry and Knott counties pay a 4 percent rate. Martin County pays a 3.5 percent rate.