Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office say the Text-A-Tip program has been successful.

Text-A-Tip is a system that allows Floyd County residents to report suspicious activity through a text message, that is patched through straight to a Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy.

“The grandest tool we’ve ever invented is the Text-A-Tip,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

Floyd County residents who see drug or suspicious activity can simply send a text to (606) 477-TIPS(8477), and reach a deputy in almost real-time.

The FCSO still has the anonymous tip line, where callers can remain unknown. However, Text-A-Tip allows deputies to respond much faster.

The day Text-A-Tip was instituted, it immediately paid off as the FCSO found a bank robbery suspect within hours using the new technology.

“That’s how we caught the bank robber at Allen. 100 percent, that’s how we caught him,” Hunt said.

The information from Text-A-Tip was passed on to the Kentucky State Police at Post 9 in Pikeville, which led to the apprehension of the suspect.

“Anonymously, you can just put your phone down if your mom and dad are fighting, or if you see something, it comes into play a number of reasons why we did it, that it can be beneficial, but it’s really helped with the drug dealing,” said Hunt.

Hunt encourages anyone who sees any suspicious or drug activity to utilize the Text-A-Tip. If you see something, say something.

The anonymous tip line, according to Hunt, is updated a couple of times a day, compared to Text-A-Tip, that can dispatch an officer in real-time.