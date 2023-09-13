On Sept. 8, Gov. Andy Beshear officially opened the connector highway that links Harold with Minnie.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the long-awaited Minnie-to-Harold connector on Ky. 680 brings greater safety and convenience to travelers and will encourage economic investment and job growth in a region rebuilding from catastrophic flooding. Started in 1991, a total of $118 million was invested in this important Eastern Kentucky infrastructure project.

“We know that to truly recover and thrive, we need to provide jobs and opportunity for the families who live here. That’s exactly what this incredibly important road project is going to do for Floyd County,” Beshear said. “On top of the safety and convenience, finishing the Minnie-to-Harold connector is going to bring more economic development and more jobs for the families here.”

“The new Minnie-to-Harold connector has been a long time coming and is a huge win for our people,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams. “We also celebrated new investments into our communities and our infrastructure. Today was an amazing day for Floyd County and is the result of years of hard work. We thank Gov. Beshear’s administration for helping make today possible.”

More than 30 years in the making and constructed in six separate sections, the statement said, the new connector provides a direct, time-saving link between Ky. 80 at Minnie and U.S. 23 at Harold, two of the most heavily traveled highways in the region.

The new roadway, 14.89 miles in all, is relatively straight, with wider driving lanes and generous shoulders, greatly improving safety, the statement said. It also cuts the driving distance between Pikeville and Hazard by 7.68 miles, saving travelers significant time.

In addition, the alignment of the new highway opens an area of Floyd County for future development and improved access to health care, schools, government offices and financial institutions.

“This connector will have long-lasting benefits, not only for Floyd County but for this entire region,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “The people of Eastern Kentucky have been waiting a long time, and I’m proud that we were able to complete it.”

In May 2022, Beshear announced the awarding of a contract to Bizzack Construction Co., on a low bid of $34.1 million, to build out the final 2.89 miles.