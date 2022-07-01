Residents from across Floyd County gathered in Prestonsburg Friday, July 1, to hold a prayer vigil for the victims of a deadly shooting June 30 which left multiple officers dead and a number of other responders injured.
Representatives from the Pikeville Police Department and Pikeville Fire were in attendance, as were representatives of a number of other agencies and members of the community.
In wake of the deadly shooting, The City of Prestonsburg has postponed its Fourth of July and Star City Day celebrations. According to the Kentucky State Police’s Twitter page, the agency has postponed its 74th birthday celebration and new mascot unveiling scheduled for Friday, July 1, as well.
The suspect, Lance Storz, 49 of Allen, made his first court appearance just minutes after the prayer vigil concluded.