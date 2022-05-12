A Pike County grand jury recently indicted a former Floyd County man on several charges of possession of child pornography, as well as a persistent felony offender charge which carries a potential prison sentence of 20 years.

The grand jury indicted David J. Caudill, 41, of Stone Coal Road, Pikeville, on an 11-count charge of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12 and a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.

The persistent felony offender charge is a class B felony which, if Caudill is convicted, carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Each of the child pornography charges is a class C felony, which each carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Caudill was arrested on April 2 following an online undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to an arrest citation in the case. Kentucky State Police Det. Christopher Dials, the citation said, learned someone had uploaded material containing minors in sexual performances. The material was located in an online account linked to Caudill, who confirmed that it was his account and confirmed the material had been shared, the citation said.

After his arrest on April 2, court documents show, Caudill was also served with an indictment which was handed down by Floyd County grand jury in October charging him with first-degree rape and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.

In 2019, Caudill was a resident of McDowell when he was indicted in Floyd Circuit Court on charges of distribution of obscene matter and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree. Court documents show Caudill ultimately pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and was sentenced to one year in prison.

Caudill has remained lodged in the Pike County Detention Center since his arrest on April 2.

Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.