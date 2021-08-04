Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass has been on the front lines of treating COVID-19 patients and understanding the COVID-19 virus at Pikeville Medical Center since the start of the pandemic, and he has crucial information to share with the public regarding the virus, its variants and why vaccines are the best tool in our arsenal to protect against the worst impacts of COVID-19.

In an interview with Appalachian Newspapers, Dr. Al Akhrass, PMC’s Medical Director of Infectious Diseases and Infection Control, discussed how COVID-19 vaccinations protect the body, why it’s important to get fully vaccinated and why vaccines are the best tool in our arsenal to protect against poor outcomes from the virus and its variants.

How vaccines work, why they are effective

First, Dr. Al Akhrass explained the process by which vaccines help boost a person’s immune system and why a vaccinated person is far more protected from the worst effects of COVID-19 and its variants compared to an unvaccinated person.

The immune system has two components that work together to protect the body from infections, which include the neutralizing antibody component and the cellular component. When a person is fully vaccinated and receives both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccine stimulates and activates the person’s immune system in order to recognize the virus and develop high concentrations of neutralizing antibodies, which will latch onto the virus and prevent it from going into the body. If these cells are attacked, he explained, then the second component of the immune system — the cellular component, which includes T-cells and B-cells — will be active in cleaning the infection immediately.

“The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated is that these components are available right away when you have the virus in your system, and that’s why vaccinated people are very protected because you don’t need time to generate a new system,” Dr. Al Akhrass said. “It’s already there and it’s going to start working immediately while, unvaccinated people, it’s going to take them two weeks to generate the immunity and, unfortunately, some people down the road are going to suffer the drastic consequences of it. They can go to the hospital, they can suffer severe illness and they can die. That’s why we talk about fully vaccinated people being protected. Even if they have the infection, they’re going to have mild disease or most of them are probably going to have what’s called ‘silent infection’ so they can be tested positive but without any infection.”

However, Dr. Al Akhrass clarified that people must receive both shots of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine in order to be the most protected against the worst effects of the virus. To be considered “fully vaccinated,” a person must receive both shots of a two-dose messenger RNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or one shot of the single-dose Johnson&Johnson vaccine. In addition, that person must wait two weeks after receiving their second shot before engaging in normal communal activities in order to hold that high percentage of effectiveness.

If a person only receives one of the two doses of a messenger RNA vaccine, he explained, they will only have a small fraction of the total effectiveness that the vaccine can offer, which will impact them if they come in contact with the virus. Without the second shot, they will not be able to maximize their immune system by generating enough neutralizing antibodies to fight off the infection. Additionally, they will not be able to boost cellular immunity by creating “memory cells,” which are also used to help fight infection in the body.

“That’s why I’m pushing for two shots, because the first shot will prime the immune system. That priming mechanism is not robust, so this will give them the idea there is something foreign in your system and your immune system needs to be activated. But, to be able to generate high level of neutralizing antibodies, you need the second shot,” Dr. Al Akhrass said. “The same thing when we talk about boosting the cellular immunity, T-cells and B-cells, we definitely need the second shot to create what’s called ‘memory cells.’ These memory cells will recognize the virus immediately and blocking them and cleaning them and producing antibodies, and this is basically how we need to do to protect ourselves and the community at large.”

Per the CDC, more than 161 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated, as of July 19, 2021, which accounts for about half of the US population. Many people have chosen not to receive their second shot because they experienced side effects from the first dose of the vaccine. However, Dr. Al Akhrass explained that side effects are normal for any vaccination that someone receives and it is extremely rare for people to experience serious adverse events from any vaccinations. The side effects from the COVID-19 are temporary and they should go away in a few days.

“The side effects are normal. Any time I have side effects, it’s a good sign that my body is reacting to the vaccine, so I will take it as a plus here. If you don’t have any reaction, then basically your body is not really responding to it,” he said. “This is a small toll to take compared to the illness of COVID-19, when you have to stay sick for almost two weeks. Some people, they suffer bad pneumonia, they can go to the hospital, they can go to the ICU and put on mechanical ventilation. I think this is a small toll compared to the gravity of the illness of COVID-19.”

Per the CDC, normal side effects that people may experience upon receiving their vaccination include pain, redness or swelling on the arm where you got the shot, as well as tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea throughout the rest of the body. These side effects are normally mild-to-moderate and they should go away in a few days. Although side effects may be more intense after the second shot, they are normal signs of your body building protection against the virus and they should go away within a few days. Some people do not experience any side effects.

The Delta variant

Dr. Al Akhrass said that he wants to provide this information to the public because of the latest variant of COVID-19 that has swept across the country and across the world. The Delta variant, which is a mutation of COVID-19, is responsible for the recent spike in cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths. The variant is considered to be a variant of concern by national and global health experts due to its ability to spread faster than the original virus and its ability to cause more severe illness and poorer outcomes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Delta variant, Dr. Al Akhrass explained, is largely infecting and causing more harm to people who are unvaccinated and unprotected, including those who are 65 years old or older and those who are immunocompromised or have co-morbidities. The majority of new cases of COVID-19 that have led to hospitalization, ICU admission and even death have been in unvaccinated people.

“We have to be very careful with that because vulnerable people, even if they get vaccinated, it doesn’t mean they’re immune … because their immune system is weak,” Dr. Al Akhrass said. “Even the vaccine cannot give them optimal protection and, these folks, they need to continue to follow mitigation measures to protect themselves. That’s definitely the caveat and now the COVID-19 disease, including the Delta variant, is turning out to be the infection of the unvaccinated people and the unprotected people.”

If a person receives two shots of a two-dose messenger RNA vaccine, like Moderna or Pfizer, then they have a significantly high percentage of protection against the worst effects of the virus and the variants.

According to a recent study from the New England Journal of Medicine, if a person receives both doses of a two-dose messenger RNA vaccine, like Pfizer or Moderna (Pfizer was specifically tested), they are about 88 percent protected against the Delta variant. If a person only receives one dose of the two-dose messenger RNA vaccine, then they are only about 30.7 percent protected against the Delta variant.

In addition, per the CDC, the Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective against the original strain of COVID-19 when both doses are administered, and the Moderna vaccine is 94.1 percent effective against the original strain when both doses are administered. The Johnson&Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine and 85 percent effective against the original strain of the virus.

Dr. Al Akhrass explained that the vaccines still work against the COVID-19 variants because they are not that different in structure to the original virus.

“The COVID-19 vaccines continue to hold up extremely well against the Delta variant because it is not significantly different from the old one. The original strain is basically not very different from the Delta variant,” he said. “The job of these viruses is to change and to modify, and that’s why we call them viruses. They change and modify constantly to fit. They need to survive. … There’s some tweaking process in the structure of these viruses but, in general, they keep having large amount of similarities between the new variants and the original one.”

Debunking vaccine misconceptions

Dr. Al Akhrass explained that fully vaccinated people can still contract the virus and that the vaccines do not provide 100 percent immunity from the virus. Per the CDC, because of this, vaccine breakthrough cases are expected. These are cases when people who are fully vaccinated become infected with the virus.

However, the CDC states that there will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized or die from COVID-19. There is a greater chance of unvaccinated people getting sick, being admitted to the hospital and possibly dying from the virus.

In Pike County, for example, there have only been about 50 reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 so far since January. However, since that time, there have been more than 1,300 reported cases where unvaccinated people became infected with COVID-19, according to the Pike County Health Department.

However, Dr. Al Akhrass emphasized that vaccines still provide a significantly high percentage of effectiveness against the virus and its variants, which is why we should take advantage of them.

“Vaccine is the best tool at this point that we have in our arsenal to curtail this pandemic and prevent poor outcomes,” he said. “Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good because we don’t have a perfect vaccine. If we’re going to look for 100 percent vaccine to block all the infections, silent transmission and poor outcome, it’s not going to happen. But don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good, especially when the good is excellent and over-achieving. We’re still far away from achieving the magical herd immunity of 70 percent or more. We’re not going to be in the safe zone until we are at the 70 percent. This is how you build what’s called ‘immunity wall’ around the vaccinated people, and this is how you can try to calm down the pandemic of COVID-19.”

Dr. Akhrass said that the goal of the vaccines should not be to make the virus completely disappear because that is not achievable.

“These are the most important goals for the COVID-19 vaccines: Prevent bad illness, or what we call severe COVID-19, prevent hospitalizations and, most importantly, prevent death,” Dr. Al Akhrass said. “Let us not get drifted from these goals. The COVID-19 vaccine is not to eliminate or eradicate the virus. It’s not gonna happen. I’ll have to be honest with the public: That virus is going to linger for a long time. If it’s our goal to eradicate it, this is not going to be conceivable. We need to tame the virus; that’s our goal. The vaccines are the best tools in our arsenal to tame the virus to be able to reach herd immunity and prevent the spread of the infection.”

Everyone who is 12 years old and older can receive the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and everyone who is 16 years old and older can receive the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and the single-dose Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 12 years old in the U.S. yet.

For vaccination site information in Kentucky, call Kentucky’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725, or visit, vaccine.ky.gov. For vaccination site information in West Virginia, call the state’s official COVID-19 vaccine hotline, (833)734-0965, or visit the state’s official vaccine website at, https://bit.ly/3f9M9Vh. Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines.