PIKEVILLE — While much of the focus remains on the fight against COVID-19, the medical community is also focusing its attention on another infectious disease for which there is a ready vaccine — influenza.
According to Pikeville Medical Center Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, getting the flu vaccine, especially as the “flu season” approaches, could have many benefits for both individuals and the greater community.
“We still have many challenges we’re going to face and I don’t want the flu to be one of them,” Al Akhrass said. “We need to take that obstacle from our way to manage COVID-19.
“I believe it is more important than ever to have the flu shot this year,” he said. “We’re still learning about COVID-19 and we don’t want to fuel the COVID-19 with other infections, especially with the flu.”
Al Akhrass said the vaccine usually takes approximately two weeks to take full effect, so it is recommended that people have their vaccination done by the first week of October, to be prepared with immunity by the time the flu virus peaks in January through February.
While the flu vaccine doesn’t always have 100 percent effectiveness in preventing the flu virus, even if a vaccinated person contracts the virus, they typically have lesser symptoms.
“At least when you catch the flu it’s going to be heavily activated and you’re not going to have the full complications, so you’re not going to be in the hospital, you don’t have to be on mechanical ventilation,” he said. “You may have some sort of symptoms, but these symptoms will be completely mild compared to someone who’s never received the vaccination before.”
That, he said, could be a benefit in the fight against COVID-19.
“If I have tons of COVID-19 patients and, on top of that, I have tons of flu patients, what’s that going to do?” he said. “The whole system’s going to be in trouble and in jeopardy.”
However, Al Akhrass said one important aspect of flu vaccination is that it not only protects the person taking the vaccine, but also their community.
“If you have a loved one who’s immunocompromised or is suffering from co-morbidities, taking the flu shot will protect them from catching the infection from you,” he said. “Protect your loved ones and your neighbors. We need to protect each other.”
Al Akhrass also said fighting against the flu is an important step in not only getting children back into school but also maintaining the school year.
“If we want the kids to go to school, we need to let them get vaccinated,” he said.
Contact your physician or pharmacy for more information on flu vaccination. For information on vaccination opportunities through Pikeville Medical Center, contact, (606) 218-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.