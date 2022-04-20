As the country tries to put the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear view mirror, Americans are now facing another crisis, brought on by inflation.

The Floyd County Schools District, like many other districts across Kentucky have witnessed their costs rise exponentially in areas such as food service and transportation just to name a few.

One of the biggest impacts for the district has been fuel costs. With the national average at $4.32 per gallon and diesel over $5 per gallon, transportation officials have witnessed the effects on day-to-day operation.

Joe Marson, Transportation Director for Floyd County Schools said that, because of good stewardship, the department has faced minimal disruptions.

“To be honest, the rise in fuel costs is concerning to everybody and it’s no different for us. We do feel fortunate that we are able to do the same things for kids as far as extracurricular-types of trips they’re taking. It hasn’t decreased those, and we’re just trying to be as efficient as possible on a day-to-day basis,” said Marson.

Marson referenced a chart showing the rise in diesel fuel cost from $2.39 per gallon in October 2020, to now $5.11 in most states. Bulk prices of oil have risen a dollar in price from $3.75 up to $4.75. Antifreeze has increased from $6.99 to $7.99 and the cost of tires for the district’s buses have risen from $399.00 to $480.00.

Marson said the school district’s transportation department spent a total of $34,104 for the month of October 2021. In March, the fuel bill increased to $75,925.

The district’s food service department has also seen prices increase during the pandemic due to supply chain issues and now, even more, with record inflation. However, according to Dale Pack, chief nutrition officer for FCS, being proactive has helped offset some of the increases.

“We had a fairly healthy budget to begin with, so we’ve been able to absorb the rising food costs. What’s helped tremendously is, typically food service in the school environment operates under a School Breakfast Program or the National School Lunch Program,” said Pack.

The government allowed the FCSD to change to different programs with higher reimbursement rates once the pandemic began to help offset costs.

“There’s a set reimbursement rate, but, when COVID hit, they allowed us to switch to different programs. We switched over to Summer Feeding and the reimbursement rate for Summer Feeding is higher. So, that helped us absorb some of this cost. Beginning in the current school year, we switched to Seamless Summer Option, and the rate for that is even higher,” Pack said.

However, even with care and planning, the district isn’t immune from inflation.

Since the pandemic began, supply chains for grocery store items and supplies have been in short supply. This disruption led to the district’s menu to be changed weekly to ensure students could receive quality meals. For instance, cereal the district normally offers at breakfast is purchased through a bid contract at $0.40 per container when purchased by the case.

Unable to receive the cereal, food service had to purchase a variety pack from other vendors at a much higher cost of $1.14 per container. Disposable lunch trays increased from $0.03 up to $0.15, and disposable gloves, normally $32 per case, skyrocketed to $108 per case. Currently, the price for gloves ranges from $56 to $75 per case.