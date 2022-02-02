Two Floyd County Detention Center inmates have been charged with felony assault after a fellow inmate was found seriously injured in a recent incident.
According to an arrest citation written by FCDC Lt. Justin Jackson, on Jan. 24, Deputy Ethan Mills radioed from the jail’s control station reporting there was a fight in the jail.
Sgt. Joseph Allen responded, the citation said, and found inmate Adron Burchett lying in front of a cell door with blood coming from his mouth. Burchett was sent to Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, the citation said, where it was determined he had a collapsed lung, an air pocket in his chest cavity and broken ribs.
Jackson wrote that video footage showed that Jeremiah Dunn, 26, of Saint Ann Street, Lebanon, and Zacharise Slone, 26, of Patton Fork, Hueysville, were involved in the altercation which led to Burchett’s injuries.
Both Dunn and Slone were charged with complicity to second-degree assault.