Invest 606, a business accelerator serving Eastern and Southern Kentucky, is now accepting applications for its 2021 Cohort. Businesses and entrepreneurs headquartered in the 606-area code can apply to the Invest 606 Accelerator by visiting its website at www.invest606.org. The deadline to apply is September 20. An independent panel of judges will select up to 15 Finalists, who will then participate in a 6-month flexible and entrepreneur-led Accelerator program. Upon successful completion, Finalists qualify to pitch in the Invest 606 Challenge in April 2021 where they can win thousands of dollars in prizes.
For the 2021 Cohort, the prize amounts have increased to $15,000 for first place, $7,500 for second place, and $3,500 for third place. You can apply at https://www.invest606.org/application or follow their Facebook page for more information.
The winners of the pitch contest in last year’s Cohort included:
• First Place, ClassGuard ReadiShield, Chris McNamee: Located in Pikeville, ReadiShield makes a protective window partition to save lives in the event of a school shooting. ReadiShield plans to use the prize money to scale production and marketing.
• Second Place, Moonlight Meat Shop, Anne Bays: Based in Williamsburg, Moonlight Meat Shop is an USDA-inspected facility that processes and sells locally raised meat. Moonlight Meat plans to use the prize money to create a butcher training program located in Eastern Kentucky.
• Third Place Tie, Woodstock Lavender, Allison Horseman and Mary May: Based in Somerset, Lavender hosts on-farm events and makes lavender bath, body, and culinary items. Ky Lavender plans to use the prize money to aide in the development and creation of a lavender debudding machine.
• Third Place Tie, Fact of Nature, Kenny Miles: Located in Mayking, Fact of Nature is a professional recording studio, mixing and mastering facility, and management company. Fact of Nature plans to use the prize money to expand recording and offer affordable sliding scale services to local artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.