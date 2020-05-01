The Floyd County Fiscal Court approved the upcoming budget for the Floyd County Detention Center during a meeting on April 21.
The budget shows that the jail's revenues and expenses are expected to increase by about $100,000 next fiscal year.
It sets revenues and expenditures at the jail at $2.5 million from July 1 through June 2021. The current budget is $2.4 million.
Expenses are expected to increase in all categories and the jail’s additional revenue is budgeted to be provided by the fiscal court.
In comparison to the current budget, the jail expects to spend about $80,000 more on employees, with increases in costs for officers, deputies and matrons, part-time guards and others. Currently, the budget sets personnel costs at $880,000. In the new budget, it is set at $960,000.
Operating costs are also expected to increase by about $15,000 to $900,000, according to the budget, and building maintenance and repair is budgeted to increase by $5,000 to $80,000.
The jail also expects to see a $1,000 increase in administration costs, which is budgeted at $560,000.
The county expects to spend $290,000 for food at the jail and $250,000 for medical care — reflecting increases of $10,000 over the current year in both categories.
Retirement for employees is expected to increase by $20,000 to $240,000 in 2021, and health insurance for employees is expected to decrease by $25,000 to $155,000. Health insurance is budgeted at $180,000 for the current year.
The jail expects to receive most of its revenue, $1.7 million, from the Floyd County Fiscal Court, which is $100,000 more than the current budget. It also expects a $30,000 increase in fees collected for housing state prisoners, which is budgeted for $430,000 in 2021.
Other types of revenues listed include $148,000 in state fees, $20,000 in booking fees and $51,000 from the canteen.
