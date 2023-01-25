Newly-elected Floyd County Jailer Steve Little told the Floyd Fiscal Court during the court’s Jan. 18 meeting that he is working to get the jail cleaned up, but it’s not going to be an easy task.

“The jail’s still running, but we’re cleaning it up.” Little said. “It’s going to be a slow process, but I don’t have to tell you that.”

According to Little, along with needed repairs to the facility, his staff have concentrated heavily on drugs entering the jail.

“The biggest thing I think we’ve been able to do in the last two weeks is intercept a lot of drugs coming through the doors.” Little continued, “Even after a police officer searches them and we get them inside and do our search, we’ve been able to intercept a lot of drugs.”

Little said the jail recently acquired all new mattresses for inmates, thanks to an agreement with Southeast Corrections, saving Floyd County taxpayers approximately $14,000.

“We’ve ordered new blankets, sheets and towels that were ratted and we’ve been switching those out daily with different cells.” Little continued, “Any time anybody comes into an empty cell, that cell is cleaned and sanitized before we ever put their mats in.”

Also during the meeting, the court accepted bids for bridge projects at Tanner Drive in Prestonsburg ($39,500), Reffitt Hollow in Martin ($34,500), Old Hunter Road in Drift ($35,000) and Frasure Branch Road ($37,500) in Grethel. A bid for a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) project at Willow Valley Road in Blue River ($28,500), was also approved.

All five projects were awarded to Elite Concrete, as they were the only company to submit a bid.