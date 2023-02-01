A Floyd County man was recently arrested in a sting operation at the Floyd County Jail. According to Floyd County Jailer Steve Little, on Jan. 27, Adron Burchett, 33, of Ivel, was taken into custody after attempting to smuggle drugs through the walls of the jail.

Burchett was known to Little and his staff and was captured several times through jail’s surveillance cameras in the past few months.

“We had been watching him (Burchett) for about three weeks,” Little said. “We had him on camera several times outside the jail and through other means of surveillance. We were actually expecting him to come Thursday night.”

However, Burchett didn’t show up to the jail.

“We were a little discouraged he didn’t show Thursday, but we were close, because he did show up Friday night,” said Little.

Little and his security team were ready and waiting.

Burchett attempted to push drugs through a hole in the outside wall of the jail, which could then be accessed by inmates on the inside, Little said.

Burchett was identified on camera by Deputy William Pridemore and other deputy jailers, who then alerted the Prestonsburg Police Department to the vehicle Burchett was driving.

Burchett, who Little said then led PPD on a high-speed chase, also fled on foot before being arrested, along with the contraband.

Burchett is facing numerous charges, including second-degree promoting contraband, second-degree criminal trespassing, complicity to first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and complicity to deliver/manufacture drug paraphernalia, driving on a DUI-suspended license, being a persistent felony offender in the first degree, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second offense), first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment and traffic charges.

Also arrested along with Burchett was Nancy Carol Hall, 46, of Green Acres Drive, who police said was the owner of the vehicle Burchett was driving. Hall was charged with complicity to first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and complicity to deliver/manufacture drug paraphernalia.

Little said he is focused on keeping drugs out of the jail.

“I told the people when I ran, I was going to clean this place up, and that’s what we’re going to do,” he said. “Everybody at the jail seems to be buying into what we’re doing.”