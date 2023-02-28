Editor's note: Story has been updated with reaction from local law enforcement leaders.

The man awaiting trial in connection with the deaths of three Floyd County police officers and a K9 unit, as well the wounding of several other officers, is dead.

According to Pike County Jailer Brian Morris, Lance Storz, 50, of Main Street in Allen, was discovered hanging in a shower area in the Pike County Detention Center on the morning of Feb. 28. CPR was performed, Morris said, and Storz was transported to Pikeville Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

Morris said jail personnel discovered Storz was not in his cell that morning while distributing medication to inmates.

The death remains under investigation, Morris said.

Storz was being held in the jail on charges including three counts of murder of a police officer, six counts of attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree assault on a service animal, two counts of first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment related to a June 30 incident at Allen.

Police have said that officers responding to Storz’ residence on that date in connection with a report of domestic violence were met with a hail of gunfire, which kept officers at bay for hours until, police said, Storz surrendered and was arrested.

The incident left Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Russell Chaffins, 28, Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, 60, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Edward Petry, 60, and Floyd County Sheriff’s Department K9 Officer Drago dead.

Other officers suffered life-altering injuries in the incident.

Storz was being represented by attorneys with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy’s Capital Trial Branch. A pretrial in the case was set for March 23.

Floyd County officials echoed the statement on Feb. 28 that Storz’ death was “cowardly.”

“I know it’s not politically correct to defame the dead,” said Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley. “But I’m not exactly known for my political correctness. And, in my opinion, it’s a chicken (expletive) way out by a chicken (expletive) coward.”

Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods echoed that opinion.

“Seems as if Storz spent the last year of his life committing cowardly acts and today is just yet another one,” Woods said. “It is not the justice he deserved. It is not the justice we were looking for, but cowards always take the easy way out.”

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt also said the outcome is disappointed as he had hoped Storz would stand trial.

“I guess the strain was more than he could bear?” Hunt said. “That, or the fact that he was going to have to face people, which is what he couldn’t do that night when he hid behind doors and inside a house.”

Hunt also wanted the chance for the surviving first responders, like Deputy Darrin Lawson, to finally face the man charged with shooting them.

“I wanted Darrin (Lawson) to have his moment to look him in the eye,” Hunt said.