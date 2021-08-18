The Johnson Central High School Future Farmers of America are all set to host their first Horse Show in several years on Aug. 21 at the Triple S Show Grounds in Pike County with a multitude of classes and prizes available for entrants.

According to FFA Reporter Brent Hunter, there are several FFA members who are already interested in or raising horses, so using this show as a fundraiser for the club to pay for their yearly national convention trip was a natural fit.

“We’ve held one (show) many years ago, down on our school farm. However, this year, we’re looking to bring it back and make it an annual venue for our high school FFA,” Hunter said. “We have probably close to 30 or 40 kids in our department that have horses.”

Hunter said the show was planned over the summer as the FFA thought of ways to fundraise in the future and the demographic of FFA members who were already involved with horses spanned from ninth-grade students to twelfth-grade.

“Over the summer, we’ve been working and coming up with ideas and quite a few of our officers love horses and use them for shows, so they came up with the idea,” Hunter said.

“There’s going to be a five-dollar entry fee to get in to the show and then participants will have to pay to register,” Ousley added. “This is a fundraiser for our national convention trip in October.”

Although the event was being hosted by JCHS FFA students, Vice-President Lakin Ousley said that the event was open to all FFA chapters throughout the region and the public, and that their attendance was encouraged.

“It is a Johnson Central FFA Chapter event,” Ousley said, with Hunter adding that the event was intended to cross those boundaries as well, as it will be hosted in Pike County and that the show would include classes for every age range, including classes for those as young as five years old and geared toward veterans as well as beginners.

“This would be a good first horse show. We’ve got a lot of local kids that are very interested in seeing all of the horses,” Hunter said. “Our classes are for every age range. I mean, if you’re five or six years old and you’ve never been to a horse show and you want to come out, this is perfect. We’re accepting every age group.”

The show will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Triple S Showgrounds in Kimper — the address for the event is 4023 Ky. Rt. 194 E in Kimper, KY.

Events (entry prices are in parentheses, while Peewee indicates a class for those less than 12 years of age and Juvenile classes are for those aged 12 to 17) include a free stick horse race, Lead Line ($5), Beginners and Assistance ($5), Country Pleasure ($10), Peewee Racing $10), Go As You Please (No Speed Horses, $10), Peewee Pleasure ($10), Mares and Geldings Pacing ($15), Toilet Paper Race ($5), Juvenile Pleasure ($10), Spotted Saddle Horse Pleasure ($10), Trail Pleasure Racking ($10), Style Racking ($10), Juvenile Pacing ($15), Members Class (FFA Members only, $5), Ladies and Gents 50 and Over ($10), Doubles ($5), Baby Bottle Race ($5), Country Racking ($10), Ladies Pacing ($15), Open Ladies Pleasure ($10), Speed Racking ($15), Open Men’s Pleasure ($10), Open Pacing ($15), Open Pleasure Championship ($20) and Open Juvenile Pacing Championship ($20).

A statement from the JCHS FFA said that riders and spectators enter at their own risk, while obscene behavior or alcoholic beverages will result in the offender being removed from their class with no refund. The statement said that if there are less than eight horses in an event, payback starts at second place, three horses or less in an event will result in ribbons only and no payback or ribbons for game classes (Toilet Paper Race and Baby Bottle Race).

According to Ousley and Hunter, the JCHS FFA members are ready to see their hard work and planning pay off.

“They’re very excited about it, they’re very ready for it, and we’re ready to get things on the road,” Hunter said.