Big Sandy Community and Technical College is proud to announce the opening of a highly-anticipated art exhibit at its McCall Art Gallery on the Prestonsburg Campus. The works of Jenn Noble Shepherd are on display from March 14 to April 22.

Shepherd is a contemporary Appalachian artist living and creating in Hazard.

According to a statement from Big Sandy Community and Technical College, Shepherd’s eclectic and enchanting works are often woven into layers of quilted imagery that reflect a love of the mountains inspired by Native American teachings. Imagination, vibrancy and whimsy capture the magic of Shepherd's artwork.

Shepherd has a deep passion for nurturing the traditional folk arts and crafts from years long past. She specializes in mixed media painting, but equally enjoys basket making, quilting and wood carving.

Shepherd has 10 years of experience teaching various mediums in the classroom and has been creating art for most of her life. She decided to be an artist at the age of seven, and on her journey since, has rarely gotten off the path. Her work has been shown at the Mountain Arts Center, Appalachian Artisan Center, Appalshop, and is on the cover of two published books.

“When people see my work, I hope they remember that the mountains are full of magic and it's important that heritage continues to live through art” said Shepherd.

The McCall Art Gallery is a fine arts gallery located on the Prestonsburg campus of Big Sandy Community & Technical College.

For more information regarding this exhibit or the gallery, contact Tina Ousley at, tina.ousley@kctcs.edu.