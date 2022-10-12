Officials say this year’s Jenny Wiley Festival saw great participation and can be readily recognized as a succes.

The festival kicked off Oct. 5 with the official welcome by Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. The carnival also opened on Wednesday evening and offered a $1-night to all in attendance.

This year’s festival drew a great deal of interest from vendors, Stapleton said.

“We had the most vendors to ever sign up for our festival,” Stapleton said. “Due to some personal issues some couldn’t make it, but our turnout was phenomenal.”

Stapleton also noted that attendance for this year’s festival was near record numbers as well.

“Having an open festival allowed for people to get out and really enjoy each other. We had probably one of the largest turnouts ever,” said Stapleton.

There were no COVID-19 restrictions in place this year, and Stapleton thanked the crowd for the success of the 2021 festival.

“If not for you guys following the guidelines last year, the festival wouldn’t have been as big a success as it was, so I think you all deserve a round of applause for that,” Stapleton told the crowd.

Jerry Benson, aka “Moonshiner Jerry,” as he’s known on Discovery Channel’s hit TV show, “Moonshiners,” was on-hand throughout the festival building a replica moonshine still which was raffled off on Saturday. All proceeds from the raffle are going towards providing Thanksgiving dinners to local families in need.

Night two of the festival was Gospel Night, and featured acts the Gospel Redeemers, Anointed Hearts and Teddy and Bobby Cyrus.

Day three featured the cornhole tournament and music by The Moon Dogs, Sons of FM and Rick K and the All Nighters.

Day four began with the Car Guys for Life Car Show and the Brother’s Keeper’s Motorcycle Club’s Bike Show.

The parade began with a silent tribute to the three police officers killed in a shooting incident at Allen June 30. Several school organizations and teams entered floats in the parade, and those running in the 2022 Kentucky General Election also walked the parade route.

As soon as the last car from the parade had passed, Prestonsburg’s city crews began cleanup.

The final night of entertainment was Josh Shepherd followed by the Georgia Thunderbolts. BlackHawk brought the crowd to their feet. The group played hits such as “Goodbye Says It All” and “Every Once In A While.”