The 40th Annual Jenny Wiley Festival will kick off this week in downtown Prestonsburg.
Named after Jenny (Sellards) Wiley, an early pioneer woman who was taken captive by a band of Indians, she endured hardships no person should ever see. Her entire family was murdered in front of her eyes, including her children and brother.
She would later escape her captors, and be reunited with her husband, Thomas (Wiley), who, had gone to a local trading post when his wife was taken captive.
The JWF is the longest continuous Festival in Eastern Kentucky, beginning back in 1981.
The JWF 2021 will begin Wednesday, Oct. 6, and feature favorites like Arts and Crafts, food, a marketplace, carnival and a kids zone.
The entertainment on tap features some of the best and brightest local and national acts such as Idle Time, The Cleverlys, and Saturdays headliner, iconic ‘80s rock group Quiet Riot.
The festival will conclude with the Annual JWF Parade beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. Food Network star, and Floyd County native Jackie Joseph, who won this year’s America’s Best Baker competition will serve as grand marshal.