The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, in conjunction with UNITE and local businesses, will hold their Fishing with Kids event on Saturday, June 11, at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park.

The event will be held at Stratton Branch adjacent to the old swimming pool, and is open to any child 16-years-old or younger and will begin at 9am on Saturday morning and end at noon. Participants must be accompanied by an adult.

Betty Perry, who helps host the event, said she hopes the turnout will be similar to last year’s event and notes that every child will receive a prize.

“This year, we’ve got a lot of nice gifts for the children that were donated to us. TDI Blakemore in Alabama, Bill Dance sent autographed hats, and we have a limited edition print of 100 from Rick Hill, from the KDFW in Frankfort,” Perry said.

Perry also said that the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will provide assistance again this year.

The event is similar to a fishing tournament, as kids will win prizes based on the weight of their catch. However, those who don’t catch any fish, won’t walk away empty-handed.

“Every child will receive something. They’ll get some kind of prize,” Perry said.

Perry stresses the importance of getting kids into fishing and hunting with the many temptations in the world today.

“It’s important to get them involved. The drugs out there are horrible, and kids get bored, then they get into trouble.” “Perry continued, “If this can get them interested in fishing and hunting, if they learn about the fish and animals we have right here at home, they won’t be bored, it will be educational for them.”