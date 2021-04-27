Kentucky State Parks announced this week that the main lodge building at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park will undergo repair. Effective April 27, 2021, the lodge building will be closed to the public until further notice.
The guest room wings will remain open, and the temporary closure of the lodge will have no impact on guest reservations. Dining services will be temporarily relocated to the conference center building.
Jenny Wiley State Resort Park is one of 45 Kentucky state parks that offer a variety of outdoor recreation activities that Kentuckians can continue to enjoy while engaging in social distancing. Park visitors have access to a number of outdoor recreational activities, including hiking and biking.
Due to the state’s ongoing battle with COVID-19, park guests are required to follow all public health safety guidelines, including face covering requirements and social distancing.
While visiting park grounds, guests should adhere to the following:
• Wear a mask or facial covering in public spaces indoors and when unable to maintain a safe social distance outdoors;
• Do not use parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms;
• Maintain safe social distancing of at least 6 feet;
• Do not congregate in groups;
• Avoid games that require close contact; and
• Move to a different location to avoid crowds.
For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit, parks.ky.gov.
For the latest Kentucky State Parks updates, follow “Kentucky State Parks” on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.