Editor's note: Story has been corrected to reflect that a kidnapping charge against Deleon was dropped as part of a plea deal.

A Jessamine County man pleaded guilty on March 8 to his role in the death of a Pikeville man in 2020.

After the plea was entered to a charge of murder before Floyd Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris, Eric Deleon, 35, of Josephine Court, Nicholasville, now faces a possible sentence of 30 years. Charges of kidnapping and tampering with evidence were dropped as part of the deal.

The sentence was recommended in connection with his plea to charges in both Pike and Floyd counties related to the June 2020 death of Wesley Hook, 30.

After Hook’s family reported him missing in June 2020, Pikeville Police have said, officers were led to a burned car in Pike County belonging to Hook’s dad and which Hook drove. The vehicle had been burned and abandoned, police said, and human remains were found in the vehicle.

The remains were later identified as Hook, court documents show.

Officers have said in previous interviews that the investigation into the case led them to believe Hook had been murdered at the Alpike Motel in Ivel, then the car and body were transported into Pike County where the vehicle was burned and abandoned.

Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner said the kidnapping charge carried a stiffer penalty than the actual murder, because the victim, Hook, died.

“My main goal was to make sure that the victim's family was satisfied with the plea agreement we would reach,” Turner said. “They were present and participated in the mediation that ultimately led to the plea agreement that was entered today. The victim's family as well as my office are pleased with the 30-year prison sentence that we were able to obtain.”

Deleon pleaded guilty in Pike Circuit Court to charges of second-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. In that case, Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office has recommended that Delon serve five years on each charge to run concurrently — or at the same time — with the Floyd County setnence.

Deleon is scheduled to be sentenced in Pike County on March 17 and in Floyd County on April 20.

A second man — Enos Little, 49, of River Park Drive, Lexington — has also been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with Hook’s death, but Turner has said Little wants to take his case to trial.