With “help wanted” signs in many businesses across the country, here at home, the Carl D. Perkins Job Corps Center is preparing students to fill many of those those positions.

Heather Addington, work-based learning coordinator for the Center, reaches out to local businesses to form a partnership in which students can get real-world, hands-on experience.

“I reach out to local and community partners in order to receive work-based learning,” Addington said.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were placed in an employers environment, which led to the students getting hands-on training.

“I find partnerships for these students to be able to this work performance, but with the new future of COVID, our students don’t leave campus because it’s safer for them to stay here and be among each other,” said Addington.

However, Addington thought of a solution.

With businesses and even schools adapting to the new life under the pandemic, virtual meetings such as Zoom, offered a way to stay connected and work from home.

“What I’ve been able to do is set up virtual interviews, virtual presentations, virtual field trips, and I’ve also been able to get it to where they can do projects from the center, and not leave here, and do their training,” Addington said.

The Carl D. Perkins Job Corps Center, recently partnered with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, which was in desperate need of new planter flats.

Having the material delivered to the Job Corps Center, students studying construction got right to work building a new planter for each green house.

“They constructed them until they got all of them finished and then they were transported, so many at a time and the green houses were revamped in that way,” Addington said.

The Carl D. Perkins Job Corps Center is currently looking for partnerships for its students to get them hands-on training.

“We try to reach out and build these partnerships in our local community, we’re here in Prestonsburg, so I try to keep those tight-knit partnerships in our community, but we do reach out regionally as well,” Addington said.

You can reach the Carl D. Perkins Job Corps Center by calling, (606) 433-2256.