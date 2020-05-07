When on March 16, the Department of Labor and the National Office of Job Corps implemented a mandatory spring break for all students to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Carl D. Perkins Job Corps implemented plans to transport students safely to their homes.
But spring break posed a challenge for some students who, for a variety of reasons, either could not return home or lacked suitable housing. That's when a partnership between the center and St. Vincent Mission in David, emerged.
St. Vincent Mission currently is housing four Perkins Job Corps students during the mandatory break.
The students who are living and working at St. Vincent Mission include carpentry trainee Sabrah Adkins, advanced training security transfer and current college student Justin Reyes, basic security trainee and current criminal justice college student Reggie Allen and office administration trainee Giovanni Perez.
In exchange for the room and board provided by St. Vincent Mission, students are volunteering in different areas of the mission, including working with sustainable agriculture, assisting in the food pantry and with the David Boutique thrift store and helping with repairs on the mission campus.
St. Vincent Mission has been assisting those in need in Appalachia for 52 years, working with individuals to end the cycle of poverty. More information about St. Vincent Mission is available at, stvincentmission.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.