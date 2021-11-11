John Hunt has been appointed as a new agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Mutual Insurance Company at the Floyd County Farm Bureau office. Hunt’s appointment was announced in Louisville by Chuck Osborne, vice president of Agency Support & Marketing for KFB Insurance.
According to a statement from KFB, Hunt holds a bachelor's degree from Transylvania University, a master’s degree in public administration from Eastern Kentucky University and a Juris Doctor from the Appalachian School of Law. He has previously served in nursing home administration and on the Floyd County Board of Education.
In his new position, Hunt will call on the residents of Floyd County to offer a wide variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance. He will work with Agency Manager, Brian Pugh, and the staff at the Floyd County Farm Bureau office, located at 1288 South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg, KY 41653, and can be reached by phone at, (606) 886-8597.
According to the statement from KFB, Hunt joins a well-established network of approximately 400 Kentucky Farm Bureau agents statewide. The company, founded in 1943, has offices in all of the commonwealth's 120 counties. Farm Bureau markets a wide variety of insurance lines, from homeowner’s and automobile coverage to life and health insurance and retirement planning.
The insurance services are affiliated with Floyd County Farm Bureau, one of the largest membership organizations in the county. Farm Bureau members have access to a variety of membership services, including discount buying programs, college scholarships, farm marketing, and leadership development activities.
To learn more about the Floyd County office of Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, visit kyfb.com/floyd/insurance/.