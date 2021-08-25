A Johnson County man was arrested and charged with the Aug. 18 robbery of a Floyd County bank.

According to court records, Jeffery Mullins, 61, of Bluegrass Drive, Hager Hill, was arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery in connection with the incident at the Community Trust Bank branch at Allen.

According to police statements and court documents, at approximately 9:42 a.m. on Aug. 18, Mullins entered the bank and showed a teller a handgun tucked into his waistband. The warrant in the case said that Mullins also handed the teller a note demanding money and said that, if the tellers accessed the alarm, he would kill them.

The warrant said Mullins obtained $16,000 from the bank. Police said the suspect then fled the bank on foot.

The following day, police said, Kentucky State Police Det. Ryan Hamilton, along with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, obtained vital evidence that identified Mullins as the suspect.

Mullins was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville.

The case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.