A Johnson County man was charged with felony drug trafficking after the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop this past weekend.
According to court documents, on Oct. 2, Floyd Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson assisted KSP Trooper Dalton Kidd on a traffic stop the trooper made on a vehicle on U.S. 23 at Pops Chevrolet because the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
When Kidd made contact with the driver, Ron Charles, 39, of Ky. 2040, Offutt, the arrest citation said, Kidd could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. Kidd, the citation said, asked Charles if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, to which Charles responded that there was marijuana in a bag behind the driver’s seat.
Kidd, the citation said, located the bag, which contained approximately 20 grams of suspected marijuana, 12 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 1 gram of suspected heroin. In addition, Lawson wrote, officers located a case that contained digital scales and a large quantity of baggies.
Charles was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second or greater offense), trafficking in marijuana and first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).