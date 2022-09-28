A Johnson County man who has served time on bank robbery charges in the past has been indicted on a charge related to the 2021 armed robbery of a Floyd County bank.

On Sept. 22, a grand jury in U.S. District Court in London returned an indictment charging Jeffery Mullins, 62, of Bluegrass Drive, Hager Hill, with bank robbery in connection with the Aug. 18, 2021 robbery of the Allen branch of Community Trust Bank.

According to police statements and court documents, at approximately 9:42 a.m. on Aug. 18, Mullins entered the bank and showed a teller a handgun tucked into his waistband. The warrant in the case said that Mullins also handed the teller a note demanding money and said that, if the tellers accessed the alarm, he would kill them.

The warrant said Mullins obtained $16,000 from the bank. Police said the suspect then fled the bank on foot.

The following day, police said, Kentucky State Police Det. Ryan Hamilton, along with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, obtained vital evidence that identified Mullins as the suspect.

According to the indictment, the charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years if Mullins is convicted, along with a maximum of three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

According to court documents, in 1992, Mullins pleaded guilty in federal district court to two bank robberies in West Virginia and to using a firearm in the course of the crime. During the course of the “crime spree,” court documents said, Mullins also robbed three banks in Kentucky. Mullins, records show, was released from federal prison in 2020 and his supervised release was transferred to the Eastern District of Kentucky when he moved to the Bluegrass Drive address.

Mullins is currently lodged in the Floyd County Jail.